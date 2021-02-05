SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Snow showers will move through this morning with scattered coatings across the area. Things will dry out by early afternoon, but clouds will linger. The hills may get a coating to an inch of accumulation. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s this afternoon and we may even see some later afternoon sunshine.
A cold front will pass through tonight and skies will clear out completely. A shot of slightly colder air will move in tomorrow along with a healthy northwest breeze, keeping the day chilly, but it should be fairly bright with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will keep us dry through at least tomorrow night, but high clouds build into Sunday morning.
Two storms will near New England on Sunday, one with the northern jet stream and the other with the southern jet (coastal low). These two systems will phase as the storm passes out to sea, brushing western Mass. New with light snow. However, if the jet streams phase or merge, the coastal low could turn into a healthy nor’easter with a bigger snow event for us, certainly it bears watching.
So for now lets plan on light snow developing Sunday morning, continuing into the afternoon then winding down by sunset. 1-3" of light fluffy snow is the early call with more across southeastern Mass, the Cape & Islands closer to the storm center where snow totals could build to up to a foot!
A slight chance in the track would mean big chances in the snow totals so stay tuned. Behind this storm it turns windy and cold for Monday then perhaps another storm threat on Tuesday of snow or snow changing to a mix.
