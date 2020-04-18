SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for western Franklin, western Hampshire & western Hampden counties until noon today .
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin counties as well as Berkshire county until 10 am this morning.
Steady precipitation will give way to light snow showers continuing during the morning. Snow showers change to rain showers as temperatures climb back to the upper 30s and most return to the lower 40s in the afternoon. Skies remain cloudy with a raw northeast breeze and occasional rain. Skies will gradually clear out tonight as lows fall back into the upper 20s to around 30.
High pressure returns on Sunday, bringing in dry air. After a chilly start Sunday morning temperatures rebound to near 60 in the afternoon, which will melt most of the snow. We will see some good sunshine Sunday as well with more clouds building late in the day with an approaching front.
Our pattern remains busy for the week ahead with a few systems moving by. A few showers are possible late Sunday into Monday morning, then again Tuesday evening with another front. Wind ramps up Tuesday and Wednesday with that system, then another will bring more rain and gusty breezes Thursday night into Friday. Warmer temperatures are still looking possible next weekend.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
