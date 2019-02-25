SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The wind will continue to be strong with damaging gusts across the area topping 60 mph through the area. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for all of western Mass. until 7 PM.
Strong wind gusts will continue to lead to downed trees and wires causing scattered to widespread power outages! Today is a First Warning Weather Day.
As strong low pressure in Eastern Canada moves away the wind will ease somewhat tonight. However, the cold air will continue to drain in and by tomorrow morning wind chills will likely approach 0. We stay breezy tomorrow, but the wind will be lighter. With temperatures in the 20's and a pesky breeze wind chills will stay in the single digits and teens.
A Clipper system will move across the norther part of The United States Tuesday into Wednesday and will bring a period of snow to western Mass by late Wednesday. We'll likely pick up a couple of inches of snow Wednesday night making for hazardous road conditions to start Thursday morning's commute.
The end of the workweek is looking dry and seasonably chilly with temperatures in 30's, still below normal for March 1st! (normal high 41)
Another storm will head our way for Saturday but at this point the details are sketchy at best.. Stay tuned!
