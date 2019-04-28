SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers will end this evening and give way to a clear and chilly overnight. There is a Flood Warning for the Connecticut River at Thompsonville into Tuesday afternoon. Some lowland flooding is possible in Agawam and Longmeadow.
If you have early evening plans we will still deal with a few showers before the rain ends and skies will begin to clear later tonight. It will be a chilly night tonight with lows dropping back into the lower 30s with areas of frost. If you have any sensitive vegetation make sure to cover them up or bring them inside.
We begin the work week with a little sunshine Monday as high pressure builds to our northwest. This should allow temps to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s-still below normal for late April. High clouds build and our unsettled pattern continues with showers moving back in Monday night. Lows Monday night will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Our weather pattern will remain unsettled Tuesday-Friday with shower chances each day. It will not be raining all the time and there will be dry periods but you will want to keep the umbrella handy. We will dry out as we head towards next weekend.
