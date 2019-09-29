SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful end to the weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon. Another dry day is on tap for tomorrow before we turn warmer and more humid midweek.
Mostly clear skies and light winds will set the stage for maximum radiational cooling tonight. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s this evening and morning temps on Monday may dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. Monday will once again feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
In the upper levels, a ridge will take hold over the East, keeping many much warmer than normal for early October. A warm front will come through Tuesday morning with a shower possible, then dew points and temperatures climb. A cold front will approach Wednesday night and ahead of it, we will see a very warm and humid day Wednesday with highs hitting middle 80s! Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as the front comes into our area.
Some big changes are on tap by the end of the week for New England. A stalled cold front should keep shower chances going Thursday, but we will be much cooler and less humid. A cooler pattern sets up for Friday into the weekend with highs only in the 50s and the chance for showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.