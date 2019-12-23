SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have no weather issues through Christmas and beyond! It's looking dry and rather mild; a nice break from what has been a very active December.
A weak front will drop through tonight and will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will be a chilly night tonight as low temperatures fall back into the middle 20s. High temperatures both Christmas Eve Day and Christmas will top off near 40. There will be no issues for Santa tomorrow night either with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower the upper teens and lower 20's. More clouds will drift in Wednesday and Thursday but we stay near 40 and we stay dry.
A weak system may bring us a few rain or snow showers Friday but this is looking minor. Temperatures stay at or slightly above normal.
