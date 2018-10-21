SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – While it was a dry afternoon with sunny skies it was also windy and chilly. The gusty winds will diminish tonight and a cold night is on the way.
Our next frost chance will come tonight into Monday morning with temperatures dropping back into the lower and middle 20s thanks to diminishing winds and a mostly clear skies. It will be another cool day tomorrow with highs topping out in the upper 40s to around 50.
Temps remain below normal much of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s through Friday. Shower chances creep in for Tuesday with a passing Clipper system, but not much is expected. Mid to late week is trending dry and sunny for now.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Light winds. Lows: 22-26
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Cool. Highs: 46-50
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with the chance for showers. Highs: 51-55
