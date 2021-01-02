SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We did hang onto a fair amount of clouds this afternoon but skies will begin to clear tonight. Clouds will quickly move in Sunday ahead of our next storm system which could bring accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
High pressure will keep us cold and dry Saturday night, then dry during the daylight hours on Sunday. Our next storm system will increase clouds Sunday and bring another round of precipitation by Sunday evening and night. Lows tonight fall back into the lower 20s with highs Sunday in the lower and middle 30s.
An approaching upper low will allow a coastal low to develop late Sunday. As the low moves off the mid-Atlantic coast, we will see light snow begin Sunday evening. It is looking like western Mass will see mainly snow overnight into Monday morning as the low passes by the Cape and Islands.
Snow accumulations are still being determined, but 2 to 4 inches is looking possible. This would be a heavier, wet snow for many, so spots that see 4 or more inches run the risk for power outages.
Our weather pattern remains chilly and unsettled for early January.
The coastal low will exit Monday, but linger off the coast of Newfoundland and Maine through mid-week, keeping clouds across New England.
Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking dry with highs in the 30s to near 40. Some sunshine should return later in the week with a chillier air mass, then we have another shot at a coastal storm next weekend.
