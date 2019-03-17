SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a breezy and chilly afternoon winds will begin to diminish tonight. The chilly air will stick around as we head into the start of the work week.
We will see lows tonight drop back into the upper teens to around 20 thanks to clearing skies and diminishing winds. We start out with sunshine Monday morning but clouds will begin to mix in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a degree or two below where we should be this time of year as highs top out in the lower 40s.
Spring arrives on Wednesday and temperatures actually look to climb to near normal with a good amount of sunshine around thanks to surface high pressure. There’s a slight chance for a few showers by Thursday as a weak system passes to our north, then dry weather returns for Friday.
