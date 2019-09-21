SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful afternoon with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. The final day of summer tomorrow could be even warmer.
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows dropping back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. That means another cool start to our Sunday morning.
A ridge of high pressure over the East will provide warm temperatures Sunday and Monday. Highs should return to the middle 80s both days with Monday being the more humid day of the two. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather, but clouds increase Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring our first rain chance in over a week with showers possible Monday night.
A weak upper low and trough move by on Tuesday, which will bring in cooler air. High temperatures return to the low 70s with lower dew points and a healthy breeze. Wednesday looks seasonably warm and dry with good sunshine, then temperatures continue to warm through the end of the week.
