SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful day to close out the first weekend of summer. Another dry day is headed our way to start off the work week before showers return on Tuesday.
After a breezy afternoon winds will diminish this evening and skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will not be as cool overnight but still comfortable with lows dropping back into the middle 50s. We have another warm and dry day on tap for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower to middle 80s with dew points in the middle to upper 50s.
We turn cloudy and cooler Tuesday as northeasterly winds kick in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as a warm front moves through. Wednesday to Friday is looking better with some sunshine and toasty temps back to the middle 80s. Late-day popup showers and thunderstorms are possible but there will be plenty of dry time as well.
