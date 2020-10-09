SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a bright afternoon, skies will remain mostly clear tonight though it will not be as chilly. A warm start to the weekend on Saturday will be followed by a cooler day on Sunday.
Tonight will feature mostly clear skies but it will not be as cool as our winds turn to the south. Lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s but temperatures will slowly rise overnight. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures as highs rise into the middle and upper 70s. It's not out of the question that some locations could reach 80° tomorrow afternoon. It will be breezy with a southwesterly wind between 10-15 mph.
A cold front will move through tomorrow night giving us a shower or thunderstorm, Mainly across Franklin County. but should be gone by Sunday morning. The best chance of seeing a storm will be from 7pm to 11pm. Temperatures on Sunday will be more seasonable, behind the front, with highs in the low to middle 60's. Clouds will increase late in the day as the remains of Delta start to slide our way.
Hurricane Delta continues to spin in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading towards Southwest Louisiana. The storm is a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph. (As of 3 pm) The storm will make landfall over Louisiana late this afternoon, near Lake Charles, the same areas that got hit with Hurricane Laura.
It now looks as though it will work into the Northeast the beginning of next week, and could bring us unsettled conditions with a soaking rain possible late Monday into Tuesday. We are still in a drought situation so a good soaking is still very much needed!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
