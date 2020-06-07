SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a nice end to the weekend today with dry weather. Our dry stretch looks like it will last into the middle of the week.
Skies will become mostly clear tonight and after a breezy afternoon the winds will diminish. Another cool night is on the way as lows drop back into the upper 40s.
Monday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, lighter winds and warming temperatures. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 70s to around 80. We will continue to warm as we head into the middle of the week with highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday and the middle 80s on Wednesday. It looks like we will gradually start to turn more humid on Wednesday.
You will certainly notice the humidity on Thursday as dew points climb back into the 60s. Highs looks to top out near 80 and we could see a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.
