SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a beautiful weekend it has been. Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Unfortunately there are changes on the way for the start of the work week.
Tonight we will see mostly clear skies and cool temperatures once again as lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be a dry start tomorrow morning with some sunshine but clouds will quickly increase as the morning goes on.
Low pressure in the Southeast will get pulled into an approaching cold front and move up the East Coast. Showers will develop Monday afternoon and rain could be heavy at times overnight into Tuesday morning. There is the chance for a thunderstorm or two as well. Rainfall amounts should stay under an inch, but a soaking rain is looking likely. It will be a muggy, damp Tuesday morning with a gusty breeze as the front moves through. Rain tapers off in the afternoon and we may even see some afternoon sunshine.
Wednesday will be a mild, fairly cloudy day for western Mass as we are in between two systems. The next storm will arrive Thursday and will be similar to Tuesdays. Showers are looking likely for much of Thursday, then we should dry out by Friday.
