SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some parts of western Mass saw showers as an upper level disturbance moved through the region. We will see the shower threat ending tonight and sunshine return tomorrow.
That disturbance will slide to the east and behind it, another shot of drier, cooler air. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 50s, so Sunday will start cool! A top 10 weather day for Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will have a light breeze along with low humidity.
Temperatures warm a bit more for Monday with highs getting to the middle 80s. We begin sunny, then clouds will build by the afternoon and evening. Our next chance for rain looks to be Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on timing and amount. We will be on the outer edge of a strong ridge of high pressure in the Plains, which may keep our weather a bit unsettled. For now, the end of the week is trending dry.
