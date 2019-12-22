SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our dry weather pattern will stick around right on through Christmas Day which means great news for travelers but not so much for those who were hoping for a white Christmas.
Under mostly clear skies tonight lows will drop back into the lower 20s. Sunshine returns on Monday and it is going to be the mildest day of the week with high topping out in the upper 40s to near 50. Skies remain clear Monday night with lows in the upper 20s.
A weak storm will pass to our north on Tuesday, but western Mass remains mostly sunny and seasonable. There will be no issues for Santa on Christmas Eve with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 20s. More clouds will drift in Wednesday through Friday, but weak high pressure should keep our weather mainly dry. There are some chances for rain or snow showers toward the end of the week.
