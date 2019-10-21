SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- How great was today? Highs topped out in the upper 60s with sunshine the entire day. Not a bad way to start the work week!
With the clear skies overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s pretty quickly. By daybreak Tuesday, clouds will start to file in. It'll be a mostly cloudy day before showers arrive in the evening. There may be a couple areas of showers by mid-afternoon, but the main shower activity holds off until after sunset.
Rain should amount to between 0.5" and 1" before departing Wednesday morning. Behind the front, western Mass turns windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs return to the low 60s for Wednesday.
High pressure will supply us with a dry, cool day on Thursday. Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of our next front, which may come through Friday night with a around of showers. This front doesn't seem to have much moisture with it and it should move through quickly. So we should dry out in time for the weekend. However, the coldest air of the season will move in behind the front, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 50's for highs both Saturday and Sunday. Right now the Rays of Hope walk for Sunday morning is looking chilly and dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, certainly dress for the chill!
