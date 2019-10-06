SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While today is going to be warmer than yesterday it will also feature the chance for a shower this afternoon. A better chance for showers will come on Monday as a cold front approaches the region.
Skies will become mostly cloudy today with a breeze picking up out of the south. Temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 60s for. There is the chance for a spot shower Sunday afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a shower. It will not be anywhere near as cold tonight as lows only fall back into the upper 50s
A cold front will approach slowly from the west on Monday which means showers are likely so grab the umbrella as you head out the door. Expect a milder day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and dew points back to the low 60s along with a healthy breeze.
A soaking rain moves in Monday night and exits Tuesday morning, but could bring beneficial amounts. Strong high pressure returns for mid to late week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures!
