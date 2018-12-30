SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another cold night is on the way tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Though we start out dry tomorrow a storm system will bring rain for New Year's Eve with a wintry mix possible in the higher elevations as the precipitation begins late tomorrow afternoon/evening.
Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight and it will be another cold night as lows fall back into the lower to middle 20s. We will start out with some sun tomorrow morning but clouds will quickly increase by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to around 40.
Our next storm comes into southern New England New Year’s Eve with rain for much of the region. As the precipitation begins late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening it could be cold enough to start out as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the higher elevations along the east slopes of the Berkshires and into Berkshire county. This could create some slippery travel conditions just in time for New Year's Eve festivities. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Berkshire county as well as western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 6 pm Monday until midnight. Any mix will go over to rain later Monday night into early Tuesday as temperatures rise above freezing.
Rain will taper off early on New Year's Day with temperatures rising into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A gusty west/northwesterly wind will usher in colder air as the afternoon goes on. Dry, seasonable weather returns by Wednesday with temps back to the 30s during the day and teens and 20s at night. There’s some risk for rain as we head toward the end of the week, but there’s not much confidence this far out in the forecast. Still not seeing much for snow at this point, however there is some signals that chances improve by mid-January.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows: 20-24
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with rain developing towards evening. Highs: 36-40
New Year's Day: Rain ending am. Becoming partly sunny & windy. Highs: 48-52
