SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite mostly cloudy skies today we did see some melting as temperatures rose into the 40s. It looks like some additional light snow is on the way tomorrow night with some minor accumulation possible.
We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight and there will still be a bit of breeze. It will still be a colder night tonight though as lows fall back into the middle and upper 20s. There will be a refreeze of any standing water on untreated surfaces.
High pressure will keep Sunday mainly dry as well during the daylight hours, however we will see a lot more clouds and chillier temps. There is the slight chance that we could see a flurry in the afternoon. A weak area of low pressure will be moving in from the southwest Sunday night, turning skies cloudy and bringing in a period of light snow. Some rain may mix in as the low passes by, but overall precip will be fairly light anyway. We could pick up a coating to an inch in the lower valley while the hill towns could see 1-3" before it ends Monday morning. There could be some slick spots for the Monday morning commute.
An upper level trough digs across the Northeast with cold air for Tuesday to Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s. Nighttime temps should dip into the teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights! We also turn blustery Wednesday and maybe Thursday with wind gusts to 20-30 mph-adding a significant wind chill. The good news is that our weather is looking mainly dry through Black Friday with some good sunshine in the mix.
- Tonight: A few clouds. Cold. Lows: 24-28
- Tomorrow: Partly sunny, late PM light snow. Highs: 34-38
- Monday: Light snow ending in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs: 38-42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.