SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we are starting out with areas of drizzle this morning we will start to dry out as the day goes on. The dry conditions do not last though as another area of low pressure will bring more showers to the area tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy skies are on the way for the afternoon as the drier air works in. We may manage to see some breaks of sun later this afternoon but it will be a cool day with highs topping out in the lower 50s. The clouds will thicken tonight and there is the chance for showers after midnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
Another area of low pressure will quickly move through on Monday with a period of light rain for the morning and early afternoon. We dry out Monday evening and bright sunshine returns Tuesday. Temperatures remain below normal with highs near 50 both days. A milder trend begins Wednesday as highs finally return to normal and may even hit 60. Our weather becomes unsettled again with more clouds on Halloween and a return of showers for Thursday and Friday.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs: 51-55.
Tonight: Cloudy skies. Chance for showers after midnight: Lows: 36-40
Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs: 46-50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.