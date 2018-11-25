SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The area of low pressure that brought rain to the region overnight is passing to our south however another area of low pressure will bring more rainfall starting tomorrow afternoon.
There still could be a shower around this morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon but the breeze will get a bit lighter. Highs this afternoon top out in the lower to middle 40s. Under mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night lows fall into the lower 30s.
The wet/active pattern continues early this week with what could be another soaker beginning Monday afternoon and lasting into early Tuesday. We have to watch this one. You can’t rule out some wintry mix in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Berkshire county and along the east slopes of the Berkshires but at this point it is looking like a rain event for many of us in western Mass. It looks like drier and slightly colder air works in for the end of the week.
