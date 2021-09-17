SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cloudy start and today will end up being mainly cloudy, like yesterday. However, if you are heading to The Big for opening day we are not expecting much, if any rain. There may be a few breaks of sunshine along with a spot shower or two. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70's.
A tropical low will be passing well southeast of the Cape and Islands tomorrow. This storm will bring some high surf and rip currents to the coast, but for western Mass. it will have very little impact on our weather. Morning low clouds and fog will give way to partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will sweep through tomorrow late in the day with a few showers or an isolated downpour, most will stay dry through. Temperatures will reach near 80 tomorrow with dew points in the 60's.
Less humid air returns Sunday and Monday thanks to high pressure building in behind the front. Sunny skies, seasonably warm temperatures and light northerly breezes will make for fantastic outdoor conditions to end the weekend and to start the week!
High pressure will dominate our weather much of next week. We begin dry and pleasant Monday with full sunshine, then as the high moves farther east and an upper level ridge builds, we turn a bit warmer and more humid mid-week. A cold front will bring us a heavy rain and some thunder either Wednesday or Thursday. Models are conflicting on the timing, but either way, behind the front we get our first taste of fall weather, just in time for the fall season since it starts on Wednesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
