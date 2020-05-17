SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another mild day is on the way to close out the weekend, but it will not be as bright as it was yesterday. Cooler air returns for the start of the work week with the chance for showers.
We will see mainly cloudy skies out there today, though some breaks of sun are possible. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to around 70. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a few light showers late tonight. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The forecast for Monday and Tuesday looks much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tropical Storm Arthur, which has formed off the Florida coast, will track to the north-northeast this week. A system near the Great Lakes will also try and approach the region. We will also see a ridge of high pressure build to our north and that may wind up keeping most of the rain to our south. Right now it looks like our best chance for showers will come overnight tonight into the first part of Monday with Tuesday looking like a mainly dry day.
Temperatures will gradually moderate as we head through the middle of the week. It looks like the 70s return for the end of the week and into next weekend but the shower chances may also return.
