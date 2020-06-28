Don's Sunday Night Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The severe threat has ended tonight and skies should remain mostly cloudy. We could see some additional scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as low pressure rides along a stalled out front to our east.

A mild and muggy is on the way with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the middle 60s overnight with some areas of fog possible. 

That cold front will stall to our east and as we head into the work week with waves of low pressure riding along the front. That means much of the work week is looking unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon. We will try to dry things out heading into the 4th of July weekend.

For the first time since July 10, 2018, parts of Massachusetts are in a moderate drought, including nearly all of western Mass. Over the last seven weeks, Westover ARB is running a rainfall deficit of 3.6". Now the concern shifts to when western Mass does get rain, that it's not too heavy that it just runs off and not absorbed into the ground. 

