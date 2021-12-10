SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cloudy, quite start this morning with temperatures in the 20's. Watch out for re-freeze and icy spots. There may be few scattered coatings of fresh snow with a few flurries overnight in association with a weak warm front.
Clouds will stick around through most of the day, but there will be some brightening and a little sunshine around, especially this afternoon. It will be milder and not as brisk with highs in the low to middle 40's.
Meanwhile, strong storm system will develop and carve a path from Texas to Michigan later today into Saturday, putting the Northeast on the warm side. The storm will produce severe weather and heavy snow through the nations mid-section and eventually will bring western Mass heavy rain and gusty winds as well, mainly Saturday night.
A warm front will bring a round of showers through western Mass tomorrow morning. This may lead to a few icy spots, mainly along route 2 and points north. The showers will move out by lunch-time and things dry out in the afternoon. It will turn breezy and mild tomorrow afternoon with temperatures climbing well into the 50's to near 60! There may be a scattered shower around in the afternoon, but a strong cold front moves through tomorrow evening with another round of downpours and some thunder, along with a threat for strong to damaging wind gusts. The timing looks to be from about 8pm to midnight.
The front quickly moves through and dry, cool conditions returns Sunday along with more seasonable temperatures, but a gust breeze continues. Temperatures will still reach into the 40's on Sunday.
A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Tuesday with lots of sunshine! A backdoor cold front may drop temps a bit on Wednesday, but we are likely still into the low to mid 40's. Milder conditions look to return for end of next week.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
