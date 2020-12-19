SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry weather continues tonight and it will not be as cold as last night. A weak disturbance may bring a few snow showers tomorrow afternoon.
We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight and it will be cold, but nowhere near as cold as last night. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s. A rather weak disturbance will move through on Sunday bringing a round of isolated snow showers in the afternoon. We may see a some scattered coatings creating a few more slippery spots. Watch out for refreezing in the overnight.
As this system pushes offshore the energy causes a storm to develop. Right now this storm appears to miss New England, passing to the southeast, out-to-sea. If this holds then we will dry out and stay seasonable for the start of next week. As this system departs, southerly flow will take over with a ridge building in the East. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will move into Canada, and out ahead of it's attached cold front temperatures will climb in time for Christmas Eve.
This strong cold front will approach New England with strong winds, heavy rain, and even thunder, either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The front will barrel through the area with strong gusty winds, and rapidly falling temperatures. The timing of the front will be important for Christmas travel since it looks to be quite impactful, with the potential to bring damaging winds, thunderstorms, and a possible flash freeze. It's a long way out, but certainly something we'll be watching closely; a rather unusual set up for this time of year. Behind it temperatures return to seasonable.
The official start of winter is on Monday December 21st, with the Winter Solstice bringing us our shortest days if the year here in the northern Hemisphere. A rare but cool spectacle known as "The Great Conjunction" or "The Christmas Star" will peak on Monday as well, with Saturn and Jupiter so close to each other they will appear as one big bright star. Hopefully we get enough clearing to enjoy it, keep your eyes to the southwest if so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.