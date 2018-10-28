SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We were able to dry out this afternoon as an area of low pressure slowly lifted north of the region. The dry conditions do not last though as another area of low pressure will bring more showers to the area tomorrow.
If you have evening plans you will be fine as we remain dry. The shower chances will increase after midnight with lows dropping back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Another area of low pressure will quickly move through on Monday with a period of light rain for the morning and early afternoon. We dry out Monday evening and bright sunshine returns Tuesday. Temperatures remain below normal with highs near 50 both days. A milder trend begins Wednesday as highs finally return to normal and may even hit 60. Our weather becomes unsettled again with more clouds on Halloween and a return of showers for Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Cloudy skies. Chance for showers after midnight: Lows: 38-42
Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs: 46-50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 48-52
