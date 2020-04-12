SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It turned out to be a pleasant Easter Sunday despite some clouds this afternoon. A powerful storm system will bring rain, the chance for thunderstorms and the potential for damaging wind gusts to the region on Monday.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for Hampden and Hampshire counties from noon until 7pm Monday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for Berkshire county from 6am until 6pm Monday for winds gusting to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Franklin county from noon until 8pm Monday for winds gusting to 50 mph.
Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with showers moving in after midnight. Lows tonight fall into the upper 40s.
The southern jet stream will surge northward with our next storm system. Strong low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region tonight and into Canada Monday. Much warmer air will also surge northward along the East Coast with the help of strong southwesterly wind. Highs Monday may get into the middle 60s, but rain is likely throughout the day. Amounts may end up between 1 and 2 inches with this system. A cold front will come through Monday afternoon into Monday evening with a chance for some thunderstorms and downpours ahead of it, then rain will taper off behind the front.
In addition to the heavy rain, the potential for damaging wind gusts will be a concern with this system. We could see the winds gusting up to 50 mph in Franklin county while in the valley and in the Berkshires winds could gust as high as 65 mph. There is the concern for tree damage as well as the threat for scattered to widespread power outages. Timing for the strongest winds looks to be late morning Monday into early Monday evening.
Our weather looks mostly dry after Monday with a few shower chances later in the week. A large trough will move back into the Northeast, bringing temperatures back below normal from Wednesday to Friday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.