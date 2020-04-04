SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will build back in tonight with the slight chance for an evening sprinkle. There's a better chance for some scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight and aside from the slight chance for a spot sprinkle it will remain dry with lows falling back into the middle and upper 30s.
Surface high pressure will pass Sunday, allowing for more of a southwesterly breeze. Temperatures get to around 60 in the lower valley with a light breeze, but skies remain mostly cloudy. A weak front will approach late in the day with a threat for some scattered showers.
Monday and Tuesday look pretty nice. Monday will be milder with highs nearing mid-60s with sunshine and scattered clouds. We get breezy Tuesday, but remain mild with highs near 60. Our next weather system will get going Wednesday with showers and more seasonable temps, then we briefly warm up Thursday ahead of a cold front. Showers come through with this front Thursday evening, then as low pressure strengthens, we turn windy and chilly Friday with spotty rain and hill town snow showers.
Our weather pattern remains cool over the next two weeks as the North Atlantic Oscillation remains negative. Our pattern will bring troughs across New England with seasonable to cooler-than-normal temperatures along with chances for wet weather. Enjoy the 60s while we’ve got ‘em!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
