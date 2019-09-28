SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful day to start the weekend the clouds are moving in and there is the chance for a shower this evening but many will stay dry. Sunshine returns tomorrow to close out the final weekend of September.
As a cold front moves through the region there is the chance for a shower this evening otherwise skies remain mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle and upper 50s.
Our weekend will end with another nice day Sunday filled with sunshine and dry air. High temperatures return to the lower and middle 70s Sunday and Monday as high pressure passes to our north. Morning temps on Monday may dip into the upper 30s and low 40s!
In the upper levels, a ridge will take hold over the East, keeping many much warmer than normal for early October. A warm front will come through Tuesday morning with a few showers, then dew points and temperatures climb. A cold front will approach Wednesday night and ahead of it, we will see a very warm and humid day Wednesday with highs hitting middle 80s! Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as the front comes into our area.
Some big changes are on tap by the end of the week for New England. A stalled cold front should keep shower chances going Thursday, but we will be much cooler and less humid. A cooler pattern sets up for Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s and the potential for our first killing frost.
