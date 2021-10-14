SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mostly overnight skies kept temperatures slightly elevated last night as low temps settled in the lower 50s to start Thursday. This morning will feature another round of fog through sunrise with some areas in the Pioneer Valley having visibility down to about a quarter of a mile. There may tend to be more clouds than sun after the morning fog burns up today, but that won't keep temperatures from jumping into the 70s for many communities! There is a slight chance for a quick shower later this afternoon, but that remains minimal.
Humidity continues to slowly climb out ahead of an a strong cold front and will be more noticeable on, what will be, a warm Friday. Most of the day will be favorable and dry, but with the increase of humidity from a passing warm front, there may end up being a couple scattered showers Friday afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 70s once again.
A strong approaching cold front will make it's arrival Saturday. With the cold front, you can expect breezy conditions with some gusts more than 20 MPH at times. Dew points will be the mid 60s and you will most likely feel the anticipation of showers, and possibly thunderstorms, in the afternoon and evening. Saturday will still be warm, settling in the 70s again, but once the front passes, cool, dry air will bring temperatures back down to seasonable norms.
Sunday will be much cooler with the passing cold front while the cool, dry air mass will dig into the region. Breezy conditions can remain, but temperatures will only crawl into the 60s for a more October-like feel. The stretch of cool conditions may introduce the first frost of the year as overnight lows can drop into the mid & upper 30s in some spots early next week!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
