SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It was a mostly sunny and dry day today but things are about to change as clouds are moving in. A weak clipper type system will move through the region overnight tonight into Monday morning, bringing some snow showers/light snow..
A weak upper-level disturbance comes through overnight tonight into Monday morning with a period of light snow moving in well after midnight. Snow will linger into tomorrow morning before coming to an end in the afternoon. We may even manage to see some breaks of sun later Monday afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 30s Monday afternoon. As we head into Christmas Eve skies will become partly cloudy, nothing that Santa and his reindeer can't handle. Lows Monday night will drop back into the upper teens and lower 20s.
This may be enough for a coating of snow in the Pioneer Valley with 1-2" possible in the hill towns . Those hoping for a white Christmas…any accumulating snow will struggle to last until Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30s.
