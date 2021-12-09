SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A seasonable day is on tap tomorrow to close out the work week. A warm front will bring mild air to the region on Saturday before a strong cold front brings the chance for showers and down pours late Saturday along with a period of strong winds.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a few flurries after midnight. The Berkshires and hills could see some snow showers with a coating to 1" possible there. The wind will be light with lows in the 20's.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but temperatures moderate with highs in the lower to middle 40's. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing tomorrow night as a southerly flow takes hold.
A strong storm system will carve a path from Texas to Michigan Friday into Saturday, putting the Northeast on the warm side. The storm will produce severe weather and heavy snow through the nations mid-section and eventually will bring western Mass heavy rain and gusty winds as well, mainly Saturday night.
Saturday will turn warm and breezy with temperatures climbing to near 60 degrees! Scattered showers are possible, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday night with a strong cold front moving through. Downpours and some thunder are possible as the front moves through, along with a threat for strong to damaging wind gusts. Dry weather returns Sunday along with more seasonable temperatures, but a gust breeze continues. Temperatures will still reach into the 40's on Sunday.
A quiet, mild stretch of weather is on tap for next week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through Wednesday with lots of sunshine!
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.