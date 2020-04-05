SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of clouds expected today with some showers possible this afternoon into this evening. Sunshine returns for the start of the work week.
Surface high pressure will push to the east today, allowing for more of a southwesterly breeze. Temperatures get to around 60 in the lower valley with a light breeze, but skies remain mostly cloudy. A weak front will approach late in the day with a threat for some scattered showers. Showers will linger into this evening before ending late. We will see clearing skies overnight into early tomorrow morning with lows falling back into the middle and upper 30s.
Monday and Tuesday look pretty nice. Monday will be milder with highs nearing mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will feature more in the way of clouds but still another mild day with highs near 60. Our next weather system will get going Wednesday with showers and more seasonable temperatures.
Our weather pattern remains cool over the next two weeks as the North Atlantic Oscillation remains negative. Our pattern will bring troughs across New England with seasonable to cooler-than-normal temperatures along with chances for wet weather. Enjoy the 60s while we’ve got ‘em!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
