SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a bit of sunshine from time to time. There may be a spot shower around, but most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 70's. It will be rather muggy with a breeze shifting into the Northeast.
Low pressure off the Carolina coast may become a tropical depression or storm (Odette) tomorrow or Saturday, but either way will pass well southeast of the Cape and Islands. This system won’t bring much to western Mass other than clouds and possibly a few spotty showers tomorrow, but most of the day will be dry and we may see a bit of sun from time to time too. The start of the Big E is looking decent, however not perfect. Tomorrow will be a bit muggy with highs in the mid to upper 70's.
A front will move through Saturday afternoon, but we are only expecting a few spotty showers. It will still be muggy out ahead of the front with highs near 80.
High pressure builds in on Sunday, behind the front, kicking low pressure out-to-sea and will supply us with sunshine and lower levels of humidity. Nice, September conditions look to last through at least Wednesday with comfortable, sunny days and cool, seasonable nights. Highs Sunday and Monday will top off in the upper 70's to near 80 with a slight warming trend for the middle of next week. Overnight lows will fall into the 50's. The next chance for rain will not arrive until Wednesday night or Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. It will become a bit more humid ahead of the front on Wednesday. Looks like a fine start to the Big E!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
