SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today certainly was not anywhere near as nice as yesterday as we have seen lots of clouds and some showers. Conditions should improve for Labor Day, especially in the afternoon.
Tonight we will also see mostly cloudy skies and the chance for showers. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out as well. There will also be some areas of fog as lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.
Labor Day is look warm and a bit muggy with highs near 80. There may be a few morning showers around as a weak front continues pushing through but much of the day will be dry and it will become slightly less humid in the afternoon. There could be stray PM storm as well.
Tuesday is looking sunny, warm and dry with highs near 80. A voguers system will move across eastern Canada on Wednesday. It will bring in warm, humid air quickly on Wednesday then the systems cold front will move through late in the day giving us the chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side depending out the timing of the front.
Cool, Dry weather returns to close out the week and start the weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
