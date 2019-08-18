SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is a very foggy start across the Pioneer Valley after those late thunderstorms last night. The fog will dissipate into the mid-morning, leading to some partly sunny skies.
Highs this afternoon will hit the upper-80s, with some places tapping 90°. The biggest difference has been the increasing humidity. It's muggy, and it's going to stay for the next couple of days.
Much like yesterday, there is a chance for some nighttime thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to even severe. The biggest threat will be gusty wind and torrential downpours.
Heat and humidity will max out from today to Tuesday with a potential heat wave for the Pioneer Valley.
The heat maxes out Monday with highs in the lower to middle 90s and dew points well into the 70s. Wet weather chances remain low, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Highs on Tuesday return to around 90 with another chance for an isolated shower or storm. A cold front may bring scattered storms on Wednesday, followed by cooler and much less humid air for the end of the week.
