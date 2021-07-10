SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Elsa has moved out but some flooding concerns remain. Just off to our east a Flood Warning is in effect for the Sudbury River at Saxonville, MA until 11am on Sunday. Additionally, to our southeast a Flood Warning is in effect for the Blackstone River at Woonsocket, RI through 9pm this evening. Closest to our coverage area and just over the border in Connecticut an Areal Flood Warning is in effect for the vicinity of Holland, Hartford and Windham, CT through 8pm tonight.
Rough seas are also a concern out toward the Cape and the Islands. A Rip Current Statement for south facing beaches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through 4pm today. Something to be mindful of if you're heading to the coast!
The cold front that brought us showers and thunderstorms last night is now off to our east and weak high pressure is building behind that keeping us mainly dry for today. Overnight lows dipped into the lower and middle 60s with some break in the clouds and areas of fog.
Saturday is looking like a fairly quiet weather day-thank goodness. We are on the back side of a cold front, but will still have moderate humidity. Expect more clouds than sun and a light northerly breeze. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but chances are pretty low.
Temperatures cool a bit more Saturday night with some partial clearing and fog returns for Sunday morning. Clouds linger much of Sunday and humidity rises a bit as a warm front approaches from the south. A spot shower is possible later in the day, then a batch of showers looks to approach Saturday evening and linger into early Monday.
Our weather pattern continues to trend warmer and wetter than normal over the next several weeks. This upcoming week will feature a jump in temperatures from Wednesday to Friday with highs nearing 90 late in the week. Dew points remain quite high throughout the week as well thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels. There is a daily threat for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no washouts are expected.
