SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we are dealing with some light rain or snow showers early this evening, skies will clear out later tonight as high pressure builds in.
There still may be a couple of light rain or snow showers early this evening but they will begin to come to an end as a cold front slides off to the east. Skies will gradually clear overnight and lows will drop down into the middle teens.
High pressure returns for early next week, keeping Monday dry and cold. Clouds will build Monday night ahead of our next storm. A warm front should approach New England sometime Tuesday-which is looking like later in the day. Precipitation should start as snow or a wintry mix as cold air gets trapped across western Mass late Tuesday afternoon into early Tuesday evening. There is a chance we see rain Tuesday evening in the lower valley, but should go back to snow early Wednesday morning as much colder air wraps in behind the low. The higher elevations along the east slopes of the Berkshires and into Berkshire county may remain as all snow. Some accumulation will be possible with this system and there’s still some question on timing and precip type, so keep checking up on the forecast.
Pieces of the Polar Vortex will be moving into the lower 48 next week, so you will be hearing a lot of COLD talk. For New England, much colder air will arrive late next week and possibly linger through the weekend.
