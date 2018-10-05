SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front is swept across the region overnight and that will usher in cooler and drier air as we close out the work week and head into the weekend.
It's a cool morning with lows temperatures starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will have a northerly breeze, so prep for it to feel chilly. Abundant sunshine will be around for the day as high pressure builds in from the north. It will be a perfect fall day with highs in the 60s.
We may the coolest night of the season tonight with dry air, clear skies and calm wind in place. Saturday morning lows could dip into the upper 30s for many and a little light frost is possible in the coldest spots.
Our weekend will be a 50/50 in terms of seasons… with highs in the 60s Saturday and near 80 on Sunday! We should see good sunshine and blue sky Saturday, but more clouds drift in Sunday due to a cold front lingering over northern New England. This front will slowly push southward, increasing clouds for Sunday night. A shower or two is possible as the front enters western Mass, but rain chances are slim. This front lingers nearby on Monday, keeping clouds around along with an easterly breeze and milder temps.
In the upper levels, a ridge takes over for most of next week. This will keep temperatures above normal with highs returning to the middle and upper 70s from Sunday to at least Thursday. Not much wet weather is expected-maybe a shower or two Monday night as a stalled front moves back north as a warm front. It will take until Thursday for a cold front to cross through with wet weather and an air mass change, so expect a few days of summer-like conditions.
Today: Sunny, cool & dry. Highs: 61-65
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 36-40
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, nice! Highs: 63-67
