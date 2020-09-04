SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are starting out a bit on the muggy side across western Mass as our cold front slows it’s movement eastward. However, dew points steadily drop though out the day, falling into the 40s by tonight! We will have a healthy west-northwest breeze in place this afternoon and abundant sunshine. The hill towns make it into the middle 70s, but the Connecticut river valley should get into the low 80s.
Surface high pressure builds into the Northeast this weekend, bringing us perfect weather for outdoor activities. The jet stream takes a dip over New England Saturday, allowing for a cooler day with highs in the 70s and some 40s at night. By Sunday and Labor Day, we warm back to around 80 with comfortable humidity!
Temperatures continue to climb next week, which is looking more summer-like for western Mass. Highs should get into the low to mid 80s Monday to Wednesday. Our humidity will also be on the rise each day with more of a muggy feel expected by Tuesday and some significant humidity by Thursday. Rain chances look close to 0 until Wednesday and Thursday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
