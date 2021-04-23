SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a downright cold day yesterday temperatures will return back to seasonable this afternoon with lots of sun but it will still be rather windy. A 50-50 weekend is on the way with Saturday being the pick of the weekend.
It's another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but a milder day is on tap. As high pressure builds to our southwest, we see a dry, mostly sunny day with highs in the 50s to near 60. Wind will still gust to 25-35mph throughout the day, leading to another day of elevated fire danger.
Weak high pressure will bring us a beautiful day tomorrow with highs approaching 70 under a sunny sky. High clouds increase in the afternoon as a storm approaches from the southwest and rain will move in well after midnight. A period of rain is likely Sunday morning but we may begin to dry out in the afternoon as the storm system quickly pulls away from the region. At this point rain totals look to be on the lighter side with perhaps up to 1/2".
As a coastal low moves away from the Northeast, we remain breezy but dry Monday. Temperatures look to stay around 60, which is seasonable for late April. Monday may be the coolest day of the week as a ridge of high pressure finally returns to the East, bringing in a stretch of warmer air. Highs in the 70s are likely with temperatures approaching 80 by the middle of the week.
