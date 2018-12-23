SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – While still a bit breezy this morning is some locations the wind will not be as strong today as weak high pressure passes to our north. A weak clipper type system will move through the region overnight tonight into Monday morning, bringing some snow showers/light snow.
Dry and more seasonable weather returns today with temperatures more seasonable, in the middle to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds wil;l begin to increase as we head into the evening hours.
A very weak upper-level disturbance comes through overnight tonight into Monday morning with a period of light snow moving in after midnight. This may be enough for a coating of snow in the Pioneer Valley with 1-2" possible in the hill towns . Those hoping for a white Christmas…any accumulating snow will struggle to last until Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30s.
