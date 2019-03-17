SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we will see mostly sunny skies today, it will be breezy and chilly with highs near 40. That chilly air will stick around as we head into the start of the work week.
In the upper levels, a broad trough is taking hold over the Northeast, keeping us in below normal temperatures through early this week. We are still breezy today, though the winds will not be as strong as they were yesterday. Despite mostly sunny skies this afternoon highs will only top out in the upper 30s to around 40. If you are heading to the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade be sure to layer up. Monday and Tuesday are looking dry and quiet, just chilly with highs in the low 40s and overnight temps in the teens.
Spring arrives on Wednesday and temperatures actually look to climb to near normal with a good amount of sunshine around thanks to surface high pressure. There’s a slight chance for a few showers by Thursday as a weak system passes to our north, then dry weather returns for Friday.
