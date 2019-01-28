SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be cold and dry with plenty of sunshine as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will reach near 30 this afternoon.
An area of low pressure across the Mid-West will slide into the northeast bringing us snow and a wintry mix late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for the hill towns, Franklin and Berkshire Counties from Tuesday 3 PM through Wednesday 7 AM.
Light snow and flurries will develop tomorrow by mid to late afternoon then grow steadier and heavier tomorrow night. In the lower valley enough mild air at the lower levels will push in cause the snow to change to a rainy, mix during the height of precipitation tomorrow night. Franklin County and the higher elevations along the east slopes of the Berkshires and into Berkshire county will stay all snow. This is where snow totals will be the highest. For greater Springfield and the lower valley we'll likely see a couple of inches of snow however north and west where it stays all snow a solid half a foot of accumulation seems likely.
The precipitation will wind down as snow during the wee hours of morning on Wednesday as colder air wraps in behind the storm. The snow will be over before sunrise on Wednesday as drier air quickly works in.
An Arctic front will push through in the afternoon with some clouds and flurries as it turns windy and much colder by evening. Thursday and Friday will be bitterly cold and dry with temperatures in the teens and single digits.
Readings will moderate as we head into the week. It looks as though we stay dry too. By Sunday we could be near 40 degrees. So far so good for those "Big Game" parties.
