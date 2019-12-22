SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens. Mild air will work into the region for the next few days before a return to seasonable temperatures late week.
High pressure continues to dominate weather across the Northeast, keeping everyone's weather dry and quiet. For travel plans for the holidays, this is the best scenario, but if you're hoping for a white Christmas in the valley-not so much. Today through Tuesday will also be milder days as winds shift southwest behind the high. Temperatures look to hit 40s all three days with a shot at reaching 50 on Monday!
A weak storm will pass to our north on Tuesday, but western Mass remains mostly sunny and seasonable. More clouds will drift in Wednesday through Friday, but weak high pressure should keep our weather mainly dry. There are some chances for rain or snow showers toward the end of the week.
