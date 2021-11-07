SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another cold night with overnight temperatures dropping to the low 20s, once again leaving many waking up to frost on their car windshields and some patty fog. With Daylight Savings passing, everyone got the extra hour of sleep but also were able to catch the sunrise at 6:31 this morning! Just remember that sunset will be earlier this evening at 4:37pm!
Skies will remain mostly clear with lots of sun, but there will be the return of some clouds as a low pressure system passes to our south and east, but some extensions of upper level clouds will clip southern New England.
High pressure remains dominant above most of the northeast to close the weekend and will remain through the start of the work week. Temperatures today can reach the mid 50s but many communities will settle in the lower 50s for your highs but it will be remain slightly warmer than yesterday.
A quiet weather stretch will continue for much of next week as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather. The bright sun returns Monday as temperatures climb toward the 60 degree mark, well above seasonable averages. This warming (and dry) trend continues through Wednesday!
A dry cold front looks to pass through sometime Wednesday with an increasing breeze and some patchy clouds. Cooler air will follow for Thursday, but dry weather continues. Another front approaches Friday, bringing mainly cloudy skies and a chance for rain later in the day. Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
