SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are waking up to mild and still a bit muggy conditions this morning but a nice day is on tap as we bring this holiday weekend to a close. It looks like those warm and dry conditions will linger into the middle of this week.
While there are some clouds around this morning skies will become mostly sunny today. It will begin to feel more comfortable as drier air continues to push into the region. Dew points will fall into the 50s as the day goes on and highs this afternoon will rise into the lower to middle 80s. Under mostly clear skies tonight lows will drop back into the lower to middle 50s so it looks like you can open up the windows tonight and give the air conditioners a break.
The warm and comfortable weather continues into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s but still with comfortable levels of humidity. We could see temperatures top out near 90 on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. It will begin to turn more humid as we head into the later part of the week and the chances for showers and thunderstorms return as well.
