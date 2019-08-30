SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Not a bad day to end the work week and start that long Labor Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for much of the day as highs hit the middle 80s. An approaching cold front will bring scattered clouds for the afternoon and early evening. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon, but most towns will stay dry.
Behind the departing cold front, high pressure builds back into New England with lower humidity and cooler air. Under clear skies tonight, temperatures fall into the lower 50s. Saturday will be a TOP 10 weather day with dew points in the 40s, sunshine, and seasonable temperatures.
High pressure will move to northern Maine by Sunday, which will bring in an easterly wind flow that will keep temperatures cooler. We may start with some sun, but clouds will dominate the day.
Our weather turns unsettled Sunday evening and a few showers are possible into the overnight hours. An approaching warm front will spark scattered showers and a thunderstorm for Labor Day along with cloudy skies. It becomes a much more humid day too with dew points nearing the high 60s. We remain warm & muggy Tuesday, then humid with spotty showers and storms Wednesday. Cooler air looks to follow behind another cold front for the end of the week.
